Michael Gligic looks to improve upon his 49th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 21-24.
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Live Stream on fuboTV
Gligic's Statistics
- Gligic will look to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Gligic has finished below par 10 times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Gligic has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
- Gligic last played this course in 2021, finishing 49th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
31
-7
$21,169
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
21
-14
$37,308
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
10
-14
$179,275
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
40
-6
$36,105
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+5
$0
