How to Watch Michael Gligic at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Michael Gligic plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Gligic looks to improve upon his 49th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 21-24.

How to Watch Michael Gligic at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Gligic's Statistics

Gligic will look to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Gligic has finished below par 10 times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 12 rounds, Gligic has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Gligic last played this course in 2021, finishing 49th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 31 -7 $21,169 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 21 -14 $37,308 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 10 -14 $179,275 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 40 -6 $36,105 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +5 $0

Regional restrictions apply.