Michael Thompson will appear July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota. In his last tournament he took ninth in the Barracuda Championship, shooting -10 at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood).
How to Watch Michael Thompson at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Thompson's Statistics
- Thompson has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.
- Thompson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- Thompson last played at TPC Twin Cities in 2021 and finished 39th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
9
-10
$104,525
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
59
-6
$16,117
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
