How to Watch Michael Thompson at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Michael Thompson plays his shot on the sixth tee during the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Thompson will appear July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota. In his last tournament he took ninth in the Barracuda Championship, shooting -10 at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood).

How to Watch Michael Thompson at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Thompson's Statistics

Thompson has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 10 rounds.

Thompson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Thompson last played at TPC Twin Cities in 2021 and finished 39th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 9 -10 $104,525 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC +3 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 59 -6 $16,117 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 40 +2 $30,660 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 25 -17 $68,445

