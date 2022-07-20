How to Watch Nate Lashley at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 14, 2021; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Nate Lashley plays his shot from the third tee during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Nate Lashley hits the links July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2021.

How to Watch Nate Lashley at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Lashley's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Lashley has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Lashley has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last eight rounds.

Lashley struggled, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at TPC Twin Cities in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +4 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 17 -18 $116,708

