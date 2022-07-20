How to Watch Nate Lashley at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nate Lashley hits the links July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2021.
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Lashley's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Lashley has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Lashley has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last eight rounds.
- Lashley struggled, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at TPC Twin Cities in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+4
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
17
-18
$116,708
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
