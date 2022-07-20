How to Watch Nick Hardy at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 25, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Nick Hardy plays a shot from the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Hardy enters play July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) after a 13th-place finish in the Barracuda Championship in the last competition he played.

How to Watch Nick Hardy at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Hardy's Statistics

Hardy will look to extend his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Hardy has carded an under-par score in five straight rounds while also finishing five straight with a better-than-average score.

Over his last 12 rounds, Hardy has finished below par nine times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Hardy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day eight times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 13 -9 $72,458 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 8 -11 $243,605 June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730

