How to Watch Nick Hardy at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nick Hardy enters play July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) after a 13th-place finish in the Barracuda Championship in the last competition he played.
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Hardy's Statistics
- Hardy will look to extend his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Hardy has carded an under-par score in five straight rounds while also finishing five straight with a better-than-average score.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hardy has finished below par nine times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hardy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day eight times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
13
-9
$72,458
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
8
-11
$243,605
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
