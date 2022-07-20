How to Watch Nick Taylor at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition at the Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom, Nick Taylor finished the weekend at +5, good for a 55th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 seeking better results.
How to Watch Nick Taylor at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Taylor's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Taylor has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Taylor has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- The last time Taylor competed at this course (2019), he placed 46th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
55
+5
$22,917
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
48
+3
$22,092
