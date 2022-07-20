How to Watch Nick Taylor at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

iJun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Nick Taylor plays from the cart path on the seventh hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition at the Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom, Nick Taylor finished the weekend at +5, good for a 55th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 seeking better results.

How to Watch Nick Taylor at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Taylor's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Taylor has finished below par twice, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Taylor has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

The last time Taylor competed at this course (2019), he placed 46th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 55 +5 $22,917 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 28 -4 $57,047 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 48 +3 $22,092

