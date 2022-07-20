How to Watch Nick Watney at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nick Watney seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 3M Open. He took 34th at the par-71 TPC Twin Cities in 2021.
How to Watch Nick Watney at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Watney's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Watney has finished two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Watney has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- In his most recent appearance at TPC Twin Cities in 2021, Watney placed 34th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+2
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+7
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+14
$0
