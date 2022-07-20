How to Watch Nick Watney at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Nick Watney plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Watney seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 3M Open. He took 34th at the par-71 TPC Twin Cities in 2021.

How to Watch Nick Watney at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV

Watney's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Watney has finished two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last six rounds, Watney has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his most recent appearance at TPC Twin Cities in 2021, Watney placed 34th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +2 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +4 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +7 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +14 $0

