How to Watch Parker McLachlin at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Parker McLachlin enters play July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2020.
How to Watch Parker McLachlin at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
McLachlin's Statistics
- McLachlin has finished below par once over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- McLachlin has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- The last time he competed at TPC Twin Cities in 2020, McLachlin failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+12
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+6
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+5
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+15
$0
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
