How to Watch Patton Kizzire at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Patton Kizzire reacts after playing a shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Patton Kizzire looks for a better result in the 2022 3M Open after he placed 39th shooting -5 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Twin Cities.

How to Watch Patton Kizzire at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV:

Kizzire's Statistics

Kizzire has carded eight straight under-par rounds.

Kizzire has finished below par eight times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.

Kizzire has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In 2021, Kizzire's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 39th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -4 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 16 -12 $97,803 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 64 E $18,011 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +8 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +12 $0

