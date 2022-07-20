How to Watch Patton Kizzire at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patton Kizzire looks for a better result in the 2022 3M Open after he placed 39th shooting -5 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Twin Cities.
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Kizzire's Statistics
- Kizzire has carded eight straight under-par rounds.
- Kizzire has finished below par eight times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Kizzire has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- In 2021, Kizzire's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 39th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
64
E
$18,011
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+8
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+12
$0
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
