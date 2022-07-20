How to Watch Paul Barjon at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament, Paul Barjon missed the cut at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California. He'll be after a better outcome July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.
How to Watch Paul Barjon at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Barjon's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Barjon has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Barjon has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+1
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
54
-9
$8,584
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
53
-3
$20,003
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
46
-1
$26,535
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
