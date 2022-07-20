How to Watch Paul Barjon at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 23, 2022; La Quinta, California, USA; Paul Barjon plays his second shot on the third hole during the final round of the American Express golf tournament at Pete Dye Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament, Paul Barjon missed the cut at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California. He'll be after a better outcome July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.

How to Watch Paul Barjon at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Barjon's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Barjon has finished below par four times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Barjon has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +1 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 54 -9 $8,584 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +5 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 53 -3 $20,003 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 46 -1 $26,535

Regional restrictions apply.