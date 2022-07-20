How to Watch Peter Malnati at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Peter Malnati enters play July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open at TPC Deere Run following a 30th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in the most recent tournament he played.
How to Watch Peter Malnati at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Malnati's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Malnati has finished below par six times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Malnati has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- Malnati did not play well, failing to make the cut the last time he played TPC Twin Cities in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
64
E
$18,011
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+9
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+6
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+3
$0
