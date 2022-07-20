How to Watch Peter Malnati at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Peter Malnati plays a shot from a green side bunker on the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Peter Malnati enters play July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open at TPC Deere Run following a 30th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in the most recent tournament he played.

How to Watch Peter Malnati at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Malnati's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Malnati has finished below par six times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Malnati has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Malnati did not play well, failing to make the cut the last time he played TPC Twin Cities in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 64 E $18,011 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +9 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +6 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +3 $0

