Richy Werenski will appear July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota. In his most recent tournament he placed 44th in the Barracuda Championship, shooting -5 at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood).
How to Watch Richy Werenski at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Werenski's Statistics
- Werenski has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Werenski has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Werenski failed to make the cut when he last played the course at TPC Twin Cities (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
44
-5
$12,025
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+11
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+3
$0
