How to Watch Richy Werenski at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Richy Werenski plays his shot from the 15th fairway during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Richy Werenski will appear July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota. In his most recent tournament he placed 44th in the Barracuda Championship, shooting -5 at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood).

How to Watch Richy Werenski at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Werenski's Statistics

Werenski has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last seven rounds.

Over his last seven rounds, Werenski has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Werenski failed to make the cut when he last played the course at TPC Twin Cities (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 44 -5 $12,025 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC +2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +5 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +11 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +3 $0

