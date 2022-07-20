How to Watch Rick Lamb at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Rick Lamb hits the links in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 after a 15th-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in his last tournament.
How to Watch Rick Lamb at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Lamb's Statistics
- Over his last 12 rounds, Lamb has finished below par three times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Lamb has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
15
-10
$56,425
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
30
+2
$43,133
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)