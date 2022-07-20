Jun 4, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; (editors note: an infrared camera used for this photo) Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth play their shots on the 18th green during the third round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition at the Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom, Rickie Fowler concluded the weekend at +4, good for a 47th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 looking for a better finish.

How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Fowler's Statistics

Fowler has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Fowler has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In 2021, Fowler's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 34th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 47 +4 $27,711 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 64 +8 $25,800 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 57 +5 $18,984 May 19-22 PGA Championship 23 +2 $129,768

