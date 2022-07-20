How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition at the Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom, Rickie Fowler concluded the weekend at +4, good for a 47th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 looking for a better finish.
How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Fowler's Statistics
- Fowler has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Fowler has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- In 2021, Fowler's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 34th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
47
+4
$27,711
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
64
+8
$25,800
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
57
+5
$18,984
May 19-22
PGA Championship
23
+2
$129,768
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
