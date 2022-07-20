Skip to main content

How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 4, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; (editors note: an infrared camera used for this photo) Rickie Fowler and Jordan Spieth play their shots on the 18th green during the third round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition at the Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom, Rickie Fowler concluded the weekend at +4, good for a 47th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 looking for a better finish.

How to Watch Rickie Fowler at the 3M Open

Fowler's Statistics

  • Fowler has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Fowler has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
  • In 2021, Fowler's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 34th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

47

+4

$27,711

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

+3

$0

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

64

+8

$25,800

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

57

+5

$18,984

May 19-22

PGA Championship

23

+2

$129,768

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
20
2022

3M Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

