How to Watch Ricky Barnes at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 30, 2020; Truckee, California, USA; Ricky Barnes plays his shot during the first round of the Barracuda Championship golf tournament at Old Greenwood. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Ricky Barnes hits the links in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 after a 60th-place finish in the Barracuda Championship in his most recent tournament.

How to Watch Ricky Barnes at the 3M Open

Barnes' Statistics

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Barnes has finished below par four times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Barnes has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
  • Barnes didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed TPC Twin Cities in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

60

+1

$8,214

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

MC

E

$0

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

69

+1

$14,697

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

MC

+6

$0

April 28 - May 1

Mexico Open

MC

+4

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
20
2022

3M Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

