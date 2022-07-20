How to Watch Ricky Barnes at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ricky Barnes hits the links in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 after a 60th-place finish in the Barracuda Championship in his most recent tournament.
How to Watch Ricky Barnes at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Barnes' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Barnes has finished below par four times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Barnes has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Barnes didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed TPC Twin Cities in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
60
+1
$8,214
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
E
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
69
+1
$14,697
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+4
$0
