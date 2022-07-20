How to Watch Ricky Barnes at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 30, 2020; Truckee, California, USA; Ricky Barnes plays his shot during the first round of the Barracuda Championship golf tournament at Old Greenwood. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Ricky Barnes hits the links in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 after a 60th-place finish in the Barracuda Championship in his most recent tournament.

How to Watch Ricky Barnes at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Barnes' Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Barnes has finished below par four times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Barnes has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Barnes didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed TPC Twin Cities in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 60 +1 $8,214 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC E $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 69 +1 $14,697 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +6 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +4 $0

