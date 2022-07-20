How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Robert Garrigus shot -7 and placed 53rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Twin Cities July 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 3M Open.
How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Garrigus' Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Garrigus has finished below par four times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Garrigus has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- The last time Garrigus golfed this course (2020), he placed 53rd.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+2
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-3
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+12
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+7
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)