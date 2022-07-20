How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Robert Garrigus plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Garrigus shot -7 and placed 53rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Twin Cities July 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 3M Open.

How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Garrigus' Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Garrigus has finished below par four times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last six rounds, Garrigus has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

The last time Garrigus golfed this course (2020), he placed 53rd.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +2 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -3 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +12 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +7 $0

