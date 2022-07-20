How to Watch Robert Streb at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Robert Streb plays a shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 198 player in golf, Robert Streb, seeks better results in the 2022 3M Open having failed to make the cut at TPC Twin Cities in 2021.

How to Watch Robert Streb at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Streb's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Streb has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Streb has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

The last time he competed at TPC Twin Cities in 2021, Streb missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +3 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +10 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 35 -7 $43,243 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 53 +1 $20,387

Regional restrictions apply.