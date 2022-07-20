How to Watch Robert Streb at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
The No. 198 player in golf, Robert Streb, seeks better results in the 2022 3M Open having failed to make the cut at TPC Twin Cities in 2021.
How to Watch Robert Streb at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Streb's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Streb has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Streb has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
- The last time he competed at TPC Twin Cities in 2021, Streb missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+3
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+10
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
35
-7
$43,243
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
