How to Watch Roger Sloan at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Roger Sloan plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links July 21-24, Roger Sloan will aim to build upon his last performance at the 3M Open. In 2021, he shot -9 and finished 16th at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood).

How to Watch Roger Sloan at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Sloan's Statistics

Over his last five rounds, Sloan has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last five rounds.

Over his last five rounds, Sloan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Sloan last played at TPC Twin Cities in 2021 and finished 16th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +1 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -4 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +10 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +6 $0

Regional restrictions apply.