How to Watch Roger Sloan at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links July 21-24, Roger Sloan will aim to build upon his last performance at the 3M Open. In 2021, he shot -9 and finished 16th at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood).
How to Watch Roger Sloan at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Live Stream on fuboTV
Sloan's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Sloan has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last five rounds.
- Over his last five rounds, Sloan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- Sloan last played at TPC Twin Cities in 2021 and finished 16th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+1
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+10
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+6
$0
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
