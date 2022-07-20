How to Watch Ryan Armour at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Ryan Armour plays a shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

After he finished sixth in this tournament a year ago, Ryan Armour has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota July 21-24.

How to Watch Ryan Armour at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Armour's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Armour has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Armour has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Armour last played at TPC Twin Cities in 2021 and finished sixth in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +6 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +10 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +2 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730

