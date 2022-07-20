How to Watch Ryan Armour at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he finished sixth in this tournament a year ago, Ryan Armour has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota July 21-24.
How to Watch Ryan Armour at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Armour's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Armour has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Armour has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
- Armour last played at TPC Twin Cities in 2021 and finished sixth in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+6
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+10
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
