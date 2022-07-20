How to Watch Ryan Brehm at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links July 21-24, Ryan Brehm will aim to build upon his last performance at the 3M Open. In 2021, he shot -3 and placed 51st at Keene Trace Golf Club.
How to Watch Ryan Brehm at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
Brehm's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Brehm has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Brehm has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- In 2021, Brehm's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 51st in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
81
E
$6,697
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+12
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+6
$0
