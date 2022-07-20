How to Watch Ryan Brehm at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Ryan Brehm plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links July 21-24, Ryan Brehm will aim to build upon his last performance at the 3M Open. In 2021, he shot -3 and placed 51st at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Ryan Brehm at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Brehm's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Brehm has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Brehm has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

In 2021, Brehm's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 51st in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 81 E $6,697 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +2 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +12 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +6 $0

