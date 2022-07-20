How to Watch Ryan Moore at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Barracuda Championship, Ryan Moore struggled, missing the cut at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood). He's seeking a better outcome in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 in Blaine, Minnesota.
How to Watch Ryan Moore at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Moore's Statistics
- Moore has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Moore has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- He missed the cut the last time he golfed TPC Twin Cities (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+9
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
54
-9
$8,584
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
24
-11
$57,865
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
70
+15
$24,600
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
