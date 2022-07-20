How to Watch Ryan Moore at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Ryan Moore plays his shot from the fourth fairway during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

At the Barracuda Championship, Ryan Moore struggled, missing the cut at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood). He's seeking a better outcome in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 in Blaine, Minnesota.

How to Watch Ryan Moore at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Moore's Statistics

Moore has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Moore has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

He missed the cut the last time he golfed TPC Twin Cities (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +9 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 54 -9 $8,584 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 24 -11 $57,865 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 70 +15 $24,600

