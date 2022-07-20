How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom, Ryan Palmer finished the weekend at -1, good for a 16th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 aiming for a better finish.
How to Watch Ryan Palmer at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Palmer's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Palmer has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Palmer has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
16
-1
$103,262
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+16
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
