Jul 16, 2022; St. Andrews, Fife, SCT; Sahith Theegala plays a shot from the rough during the third round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Sahith Theegala hits the links July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open at St Andrews Links (Old Course) following a 34th-place finish in The Open Championship in Saint Andrews, United Kingdom his last time in competition.

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Theegala's Statistics

Theegala will try to extend his streak of made cuts to 13 by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Theegala has finished below par 10 times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Theegala has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day nine times.

He missed the cut the last time he competed at TPC Twin Cities (2020).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship 34 -7 $68,906 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 16 -12 $97,803 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 2 -17 $738,700 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 53 +1 $20,387 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 5 -6 $411,600

