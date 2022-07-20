How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sahith Theegala hits the links July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open at St Andrews Links (Old Course) following a 34th-place finish in The Open Championship in Saint Andrews, United Kingdom his last time in competition.
How to Watch Sahith Theegala at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Theegala's Statistics
- Theegala will try to extend his streak of made cuts to 13 by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Theegala has finished below par 10 times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Theegala has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day nine times.
- He missed the cut the last time he competed at TPC Twin Cities (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
34
-7
$68,906
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
2
-17
$738,700
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
5
-6
$411,600
