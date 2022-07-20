How to Watch Sam Ryder at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course July 21-24, Sam Ryder will try to improve upon his last performance at the 3M Open. In 2021, he shot -8 and placed 25th at Keene Trace Golf Club.
How to Watch Sam Ryder at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Ryder's Statistics
- Ryder has carded an under-par score in five straight rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Ryder has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Ryder has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- The last time Ryder played this course (2021), he placed 25th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
60
-5
$15,904
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
35
-7
$43,243
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
