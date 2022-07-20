Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Sam Ryder looks up after playing a shot from the fairway of the seventh hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course July 21-24, Sam Ryder will try to improve upon his last performance at the 3M Open. In 2021, he shot -8 and placed 25th at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Sam Ryder at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Ryder's Statistics

Ryder has carded an under-par score in five straight rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Ryder has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Ryder has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

The last time Ryder played this course (2021), he placed 25th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -4 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 60 -5 $15,904 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 35 -7 $43,243 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0

