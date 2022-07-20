Skip to main content

How to Watch Sam Ryder at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Sam Ryder looks up after playing a shot from the fairway of the seventh hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course July 21-24, Sam Ryder will try to improve upon his last performance at the 3M Open. In 2021, he shot -8 and placed 25th at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Sam Ryder at the 3M Open

Ryder's Statistics

  • Ryder has carded an under-par score in five straight rounds.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Ryder has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
  • Ryder has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
  • The last time Ryder played this course (2021), he placed 25th.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

MC

-4

$0

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

60

-5

$15,904

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

35

-7

$43,243

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

MC

+4

$0

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

MC

+3

$0

How To Watch

July
20
2022

3M Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
