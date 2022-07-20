How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his competition at the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky, Satoshi Kodaira posted a 27th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 3M Open looking to improve on that finish.
How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Kodaira's Statistics
- Kodaira has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.
- Kodaira has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Kodaira has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- The last time he competed at TPC Twin Cities in 2021, Kodaira missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+6
$0
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
