How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Satoshi Kodaira plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

In his competition at the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky, Satoshi Kodaira posted a 27th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 3M Open looking to improve on that finish.

How to Watch Satoshi Kodaira at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Kodaira's Statistics

Kodaira has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.

Kodaira has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Kodaira has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

The last time he competed at TPC Twin Cities in 2021, Kodaira missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 27 -13 $21,909 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +6 $0

