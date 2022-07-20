How to Watch Scott Brown at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Scott Brown shot +5 and finished 71st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Twin Cities July 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 3M Open.
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
Brown's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Brown has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Brown has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- In 2021, Brown's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 71st in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+3
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
54
-9
$8,584
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+12
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
51
-5
$17,356
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV