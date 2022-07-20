How to Watch Scott Brown at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 14, 2021; McKinney, Texas, USA; Scott Brown plays his shot from the ninth fairway during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Scott Brown shot +5 and finished 71st the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Twin Cities July 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 3M Open.

How to Watch Scott Brown at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Brown's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Brown has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Brown has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In 2021, Brown's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 71st in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +3 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 54 -9 $8,584 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +12 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 51 -5 $17,356

