How to Watch Scott Piercy at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his time out at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California, Scott Piercy posted a 65th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 3M Open looking for a better finish.
How to Watch Scott Piercy at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Piercy's Statistics
- Piercy has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Piercy has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- In his last appearance at TPC Twin Cities in 2021, Piercy finished 71st on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
65
+3
$7,881
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+3
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
21
-6
$94,830
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)