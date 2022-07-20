How to Watch Scott Piercy at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Scott Piercy plays a shot from the fairway of the seventh hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In his time out at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California, Scott Piercy posted a 65th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 3M Open looking for a better finish.

How to Watch Scott Piercy at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Piercy's Statistics

Piercy has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Piercy has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

In his last appearance at TPC Twin Cities in 2021, Piercy finished 71st on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 65 +3 $7,881 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +3 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +2 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 21 -6 $94,830 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +5 $0

