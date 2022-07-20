How to Watch Sean O'Hair at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sean O'Hair takes the course in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 in Blaine, Minnesota. He's trying for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California.
How to Watch Sean O'Hair at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
O'Hair's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, O'Hair has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.
- O'Hair has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
- He missed the cut the last time he competed at TPC Twin Cities (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+1
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
8
-17
$100,825
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
64
+5
$18,531
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
50
-4
$9,195
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)