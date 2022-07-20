How to Watch Sean O'Hair at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 10, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Sean O'Hair plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Sean O'Hair takes the course in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 in Blaine, Minnesota. He's trying for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California.

How to Watch Sean O'Hair at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV:

O'Hair's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, O'Hair has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last eight rounds.

O'Hair has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

He missed the cut the last time he competed at TPC Twin Cities (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +1 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 8 -17 $100,825 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 64 +5 $18,531 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 50 -4 $9,195

