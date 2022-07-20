How to Watch Seth Reeves at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Seth Reeves seeks a better result in the 2022 3M Open having failed to make the cut at TPC Twin Cities in 2019.
How to Watch Seth Reeves at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Reeves' Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Reeves has finished below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Reeves has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- The last time he competed at TPC Twin Cities in 2019, Reeves failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+3
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
66
-1
$15,123
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+10
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
