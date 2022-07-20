How to Watch Seung-Yul Noh at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 8, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Seung-Yul Noh plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Seung-Yul Noh will play July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota. In his last tournament he finished 55th in the Barracuda Championship, shooting +1 at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood).

How to Watch Seung-Yul Noh at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Noh's Statistics

Noh will look to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Noh has finished below par eight times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Noh has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

The last time he competed at TPC Twin Cities in 2020, Noh failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 55 +1 $8,584 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 41 -12 $13,505 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 43 -8 $21,975 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -3 $0

Regional restrictions apply.