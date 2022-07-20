How to Watch Seung-Yul Noh at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Seung-Yul Noh will play July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota. In his last tournament he finished 55th in the Barracuda Championship, shooting +1 at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood).
How to Watch Seung-Yul Noh at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Noh's Statistics
- Noh will look to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Noh has finished below par eight times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Noh has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- The last time he competed at TPC Twin Cities in 2020, Noh failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
55
+1
$8,584
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
41
-12
$13,505
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-3
$0
