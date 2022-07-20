Skip to main content

How to Watch Seung-Yul Noh at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 8, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Seung-Yul Noh plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 8, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Seung-Yul Noh plays his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Seung-Yul Noh will play July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota. In his last tournament he finished 55th in the Barracuda Championship, shooting +1 at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood).

How to Watch Seung-Yul Noh at the 3M Open

Noh's Statistics

  • Noh will look to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
  • Noh has finished below par eight times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last 12 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Noh has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
  • The last time he competed at TPC Twin Cities in 2020, Noh failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

55

+1

$8,584

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

41

-12

$13,505

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

43

-8

$21,975

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

35

-3

$39,730

May 12-15

AT&T Byron Nelson

MC

-3

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
20
2022

3M Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 13, 2005; Springfield, NJ, USA; Mark Hensby tees off on the 4th hole during the 3rd round of the 87th PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2005 Jason Parkhurst
Golf

Mark Hensby at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Chris Stroud plays his shot on the 10th fairway during the first round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club - Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Chris Stroud at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Apr 29, 2021; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Aaron Baddeley plays his shot from the bunker on the 1st hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Aaron Baddeley at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Troy Merritt plays a shot from the fairway of the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Troy Merritt at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Bill Haas plays a shot from the third tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Bill Haas at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Ryan Brehm plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ryan Brehm at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Apr 1, 2018; Humble, TX, USA; Dawie van der Walt of South Africa plays his shot from the second tee during final round of the Houston Open golf tournament at Golf Club of Houston - The Tournament Course. Mandatory Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Dawie Van Der Walt at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Tommy Gainey plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Tommy Gainey at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Mar 19, 2022; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Joseph Bramlett plays his shot from the 3rd tee during the third round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Joseph Bramlett at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff4 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy