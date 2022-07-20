How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Stephan Jaeger shot -5 and placed 66th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 3M Open.
How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Jaeger's Statistics
- Jaeger has finished below par six times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Jaeger has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
- In his last appearance at TPC Twin Cities in 2019, Jaeger finished 66th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
22
-6
$37,185
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+6
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+7
$0
