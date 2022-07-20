How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Stephan Jaeger plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Stephan Jaeger shot -5 and placed 66th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Twin Cities July 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 3M Open.

How to Watch Stephan Jaeger at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities

Jaeger's Statistics

Jaeger has finished below par six times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Jaeger has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

In his last appearance at TPC Twin Cities in 2019, Jaeger finished 66th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 22 -6 $37,185 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +6 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +7 $0

Regional restrictions apply.