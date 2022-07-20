May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Stewart Cink plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Stewart Cink looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course) when he tees off in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota ranked No. 93 in the world.

How to Watch Stewart Cink at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Cink's Statistics

Cink has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Cink has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Cink did not play well, missing the cut the last time he golfed TPC Twin Cities in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +5 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 24 E $72,254 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 53 -3 $20,003 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +8 $0

