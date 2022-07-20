How to Watch Stewart Cink at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Stewart Cink looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course) when he tees off in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota ranked No. 93 in the world.
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
Cink's Statistics
- Cink has finished below par four times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Cink has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Cink did not play well, missing the cut the last time he golfed TPC Twin Cities in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+5
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
24
E
$72,254
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
53
-3
$20,003
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+8
$0
