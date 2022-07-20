How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 11, 2022; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Kang Sung-hoon tees off on the 18th hole during the second round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Breen-Arizona Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK

Sung-Hoon Kang seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 3M Open. He finished 70th at the par-71 TPC Twin Cities in 2021.

How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Kang's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Kang has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Kang has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.

In 2021, Kang's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 70th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 70 +4 $7,585 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -3 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +4 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +7 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +7 $0

