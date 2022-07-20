How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sung-Hoon Kang seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 3M Open. He finished 70th at the par-71 TPC Twin Cities in 2021.
How to Watch Sung-Hoon Kang at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Kang's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Kang has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Kang has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
- In 2021, Kang's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 70th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
70
+4
$7,585
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-3
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+4
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+7
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+7
$0
How To Watch
