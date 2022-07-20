How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 16, 2020; Greensboro, North Carolina, USA; Sung Jae Im tees off on the second hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament at Sedgefield Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Sung-Jae Im looks for a better result in the 2022 3M Open after he placed 15th shooting -14 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Twin Cities.

How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Im's Statistics

Im has finished below par once and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Im has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.

In his last appearance at TPC Twin Cities in 2019, Im placed 15th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship 81 +4 $31,200 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +7 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 10 -4 $303,000 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 15 -3 $132,300

