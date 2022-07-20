How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sung-Jae Im looks for a better result in the 2022 3M Open after he placed 15th shooting -14 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Twin Cities.
How to Watch Sung-Jae Im at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Im's Statistics
- Im has finished below par once and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Im has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last eight rounds.
- In his last appearance at TPC Twin Cities in 2019, Im placed 15th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
81
+4
$31,200
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
10
-4
$303,000
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
