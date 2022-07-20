How to Watch Ted Potter Jr at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ted Potter Jr looks for a better result in the 2022 3M Open having failed to make the cut at TPC Twin Cities in 2021.
How to Watch Ted Potter Jr at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Potter Jr's Statistics
- Potter Jr has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Potter Jr has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- Potter Jr struggled, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at TPC Twin Cities in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+9
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+7
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+10
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+13
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)