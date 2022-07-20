May 19, 2016; Irving, TX, USA; Ted Purdy tees off on the 1st hole during the first round of the 2016 AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament at TPC Four Seasons Resort - Las Colinas. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Ted Purdy hits the links in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 in Blaine, Minnesota. He's looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada.

How to Watch Ted Purdy at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities

Purdy's Statistics

Purdy has finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last six.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Purdy has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Purdy struggled, missing the cut the last time he golfed TPC Twin Cities in 2020

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +16 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +3 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship MC +7 $0

