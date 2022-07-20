How to Watch Ted Purdy at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ted Purdy hits the links in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 in Blaine, Minnesota. He's looking for better results than his last competition when he missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto, Canada.
How to Watch Ted Purdy at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
Purdy's Statistics
- Purdy has finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last six.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Purdy has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
- Purdy struggled, missing the cut the last time he golfed TPC Twin Cities in 2020
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+16
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+3
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+7
$0
How To Watch
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
