Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Tom Hoge plays a shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Hoge looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course) when he tees off in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota ranked No. 47 in the world.

How to Watch Tom Hoge at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Hoge's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Hoge has finished one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Hoge has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

Hoge failed to make the cut when he last played the course at TPC Twin Cities (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship MC +6 $0 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +7 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +7 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0

Regional restrictions apply.