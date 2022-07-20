How to Watch Tom Hoge at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tom Hoge looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course) when he tees off in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota ranked No. 47 in the world.
How to Watch Tom Hoge at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Hoge's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Hoge has finished one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Hoge has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
- Hoge failed to make the cut when he last played the course at TPC Twin Cities (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
MC
+6
$0
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+7
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
