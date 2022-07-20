Tommy Gainey at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

How to Watch Tommy Gainey at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Tommy Gainey finished 67th in the 3M Open in 2020, shooting a +4 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 21-24 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.
How to Watch Tommy Gainey at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Gainey's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Gainey has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Gainey has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- In his most recent appearance at TPC Twin Cities in 2020, Gainey placed 67th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+11
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
E
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
51
-7
$16,880
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+6
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)