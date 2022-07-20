Tommy Gainey at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

How to Watch Tommy Gainey at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Tommy Gainey plays from the 12th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Gainey finished 67th in the 3M Open in 2020, shooting a +4 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 21-24 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

How to Watch Tommy Gainey at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Gainey's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Gainey has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Gainey has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

In his most recent appearance at TPC Twin Cities in 2020, Gainey placed 67th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +11 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC E $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 51 -7 $16,880 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +6 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +3 $0

