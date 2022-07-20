How to Watch Tony Finau at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Tony Finau plays a shot from the 17th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In his time out at The Open Championship in Saint Andrews, United Kingdom, Tony Finau carded a 28th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 3M Open aiming for a better finish.

How to Watch Tony Finau at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Finau's Statistics

Finau has finished below par seven times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Finau has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Finau last played this course in 2021, finishing 28th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship 28 -8 $90,917 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 13 -10 $159,775 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 2 -17 $948,300 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 4 -7 $353,500

