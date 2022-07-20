How to Watch Tony Finau at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his time out at The Open Championship in Saint Andrews, United Kingdom, Tony Finau carded a 28th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 3M Open aiming for a better finish.
How to Watch Tony Finau at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Finau's Statistics
- Finau has finished below par seven times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Finau has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- Finau last played this course in 2021, finishing 28th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
28
-8
$90,917
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
2
-17
$948,300
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
4
-7
$353,500
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)