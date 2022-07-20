How to Watch Troy Merritt at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his competition at the Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom, Troy Merritt posted a 30th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 3M Open aiming for a better finish.
How to Watch Troy Merritt at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Merritt's Statistics
- Merritt has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Merritt has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- Merritt last played at TPC Twin Cities in 2021 and placed 39th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
30
+1
$57,193
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+6
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
57
+5
$18,984
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)