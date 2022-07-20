How to Watch Troy Merritt at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Troy Merritt plays a shot from the fairway of the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In his competition at the Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom, Troy Merritt posted a 30th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 3M Open aiming for a better finish.

How to Watch Troy Merritt at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Merritt's Statistics

Merritt has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Merritt has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Merritt last played at TPC Twin Cities in 2021 and placed 39th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 30 +1 $57,193 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +6 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 53 +6 $27,994 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 57 +5 $18,984

