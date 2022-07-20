How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Tyler Duncan plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Last competition at the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky, Tyler Duncan carded a 13th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 3M Open aiming for better results.

How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Duncan's Statistics

Duncan has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last nine rounds.

Over his last nine rounds, Duncan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Duncan did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC Twin Cities (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 13 -16 $64,354 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +6 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 46 -4 $23,679 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 15 -3 $132,300

