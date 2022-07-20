How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last competition at the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky, Tyler Duncan carded a 13th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 3M Open aiming for better results.
How to Watch Tyler Duncan at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Duncan's Statistics
- Duncan has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Duncan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Duncan did not make the cut when he last played the course at TPC Twin Cities (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
13
-16
$64,354
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+6
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
46
-4
$23,679
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
