How to Watch Vaughn Taylor at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Vaughn Taylor takes to the links in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 in Blaine, Minnesota. He's looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California.
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Taylor's Statistics
- Taylor has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Taylor has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Taylor didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut the last time he played TPC Twin Cities in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+2
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
48
E
$22,568
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
73
-9
$17,927
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
