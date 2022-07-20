Jul 8, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Vaughn Taylor plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Vaughn Taylor takes to the links in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 in Blaine, Minnesota. He's looking for a better outcome than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California.

How to Watch Vaughn Taylor at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Taylor's Statistics

Taylor has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Taylor has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Taylor didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut the last time he played TPC Twin Cities in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +2 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 48 E $22,568 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 73 -9 $17,927

Regional restrictions apply.