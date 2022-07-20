How to Watch Wesley Bryan at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 8, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Wesley Bryan plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Wesley Bryan hits the course in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 in Blaine, Minnesota. He's aiming for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California.

How to Watch Wesley Bryan at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Bryan's Statistics

Bryan has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Bryan has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +4 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC +3 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 65 -11 $19,292

