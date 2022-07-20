How to Watch Wesley Bryan at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Wesley Bryan hits the course in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 in Blaine, Minnesota. He's aiming for better results than his last time out when he missed the cut at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California.
How to Watch Wesley Bryan at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Bryan's Statistics
- Bryan has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Bryan has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+4
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
65
-11
$19,292
