How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at The Open Championship in Saint Andrews, United Kingdom, Wyndham Clark ended the weekend at +1, good for a 76th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 aiming for a better finish.
How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Clark's Statistics
- Clark will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Clark has finished below par six times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
- Clark has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
- Clark struggled, missing the cut the last time he golfed TPC Twin Cities in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
76
+1
$31,513
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
16
-1
$103,262
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
35
-7
$43,243
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
7
-10
$273,325
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)