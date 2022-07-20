Skip to main content

How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 12, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Wyndham Clark plays his tee shot at the second hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament at The Open Championship in Saint Andrews, United Kingdom, Wyndham Clark ended the weekend at +1, good for a 76th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 aiming for a better finish.

How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the 3M Open

Clark's Statistics

  • Clark will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
  • Clark has finished below par six times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.
  • Clark has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
  • Clark struggled, missing the cut the last time he golfed TPC Twin Cities in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 14-17

The Open Championship

76

+1

$31,513

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

16

-1

$103,262

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

35

-7

$43,243

June 16-19

U.S. Open

MC

+4

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

7

-10

$273,325

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
20
2022

3M Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
