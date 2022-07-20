How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 12, 2022; Etobicoke, Ontario, CAN; Wyndham Clark plays his tee shot at the second hole during the final round of the RBC Canadian Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament at The Open Championship in Saint Andrews, United Kingdom, Wyndham Clark ended the weekend at +1, good for a 76th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 aiming for a better finish.

How to Watch Wyndham Clark at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV:

Clark's Statistics

Clark will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Clark has finished below par six times and carded nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 12 rounds.

Clark has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Clark struggled, missing the cut the last time he golfed TPC Twin Cities in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship 76 +1 $31,513 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 16 -1 $103,262 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 35 -7 $43,243 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +4 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 7 -10 $273,325

