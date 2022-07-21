Skip to main content

How to Watch the 2022 3M Open, First Round: Stream PGA Tour, TV Channel, Time

The PGA Tour returns to the US this weekend for the 3M Open. Play begins Thursday afternoon.

This week, the PGA Tour returns to stateside following The Open Championship last week at St. Andrews. Next up is the 3M Open in Minnesota, the third-to-last event before the FedEx Cup playoffs begin.

How to Watch the 2022 3M Open, First Round Today:

Game Date: July 21, 2022

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream the 2022 3M Open, First Round on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This will be the fourth playing of the event, which began in 2019. It's held at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

Last year, the tournament was won by Cameron Champ who shot a 15-under. Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Jhonattan Vegas all finished tied for second, two strokes behind.

Other winners of the event are Michael Thompson and Matthew Wolff. Champ and Thompson are back in the field this year.

Favorites this year include Tony Finau and Hideki Matsuyama. Finau finished tied for 28th last year, shooting seven-under. He's coming off of a strong final day at The Open, having shot a 66. Matsuyama did not participate last year.

It's going to be a hot one for the first round on Thursday. The forecast calls for fully sunny skies and temps in the high 80s. Winds projections are minimal.

Coverage from Blaine begins at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday. Catch the action on The Golf Channel.

Regional restrictions may apply.

