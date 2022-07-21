Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Evian Championship, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The first round of the 2022 Evian Championship tees off for the LPGA Tour in its fourth major today.

Across the pond in Europe comes the fourth major on the LPGA Tour with the Evian Championship, from Évian-les-Bains, France. The major will be played on the Evian Resort Golf Club as the country and golf course hosts the 29th annual event for the first time. The first three majors this year went to Jennifer Kupcho (Chevron Championship), Minjee Lee (U.S. Women’s Open) and Chun In-gee (KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

How to Watch 2022 Evian Championship, First Round today:

Game Date: July 21, 2022

Game Time: 5:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Last year, this major was won by Lee in a playoff after shooting 18-under-par overall and outlasting Jeongun Lee.

Initially, this tournament was a Ladies' European Tour event from 1994-1999 before it was co-sanctioned with the LPGA in 2000 through today.

Helen Alfredson has won the most tournaments overall here with three in 1994, 1998 and 2008 with three others with two wins. Since 2011, however, this tournament has been won by a first-timer every season.

In-gee set the tournament scoring record with a 21-under-par back in 2016 which has held up since then.

This year, the betting favorites are Lee (+850), Nelly Korda (+1000), Lydia Ko (+1200) and Jin Young Ko (+1200).

Former winners in action, In-gee (+4000), Angela Stanford (+100000), Anna Nordqvist (+4500), Kim Hyo-joo (+2500) and Inbee Park (+3500) all have solid odds to become a two time winner here this week.

Golf

How to Watch 2022 Evian Championship, First Round

