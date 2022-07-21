Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Senior Open Championship, First Round: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final major of the season tees off with the 2022 Senior Open Championship for the PGA Champions Tour today.

The world of golf is loving its overseas majors this month as the PGA Champions Tour heads to Auchterarder, Perthshire, Scotland, United Kingdom for the 2022 Senior Open Championship starting today. This is the 35th playing of this major tournament for the senior tour that will be filled with veteran golfers that know how to navigate the course.

How to Watch 2022 Senior Open Championship, First Round today:

Game Date: July 21, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Watch 2022 Senior Open Championship, First Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Last year, Stephen Dodd knocked in a birdie on the final hole to hold off Miguel Ángel Jiménez for his first major and first win on the PGA Champions Tour.

This year, the favorites coming in are Steven Alker (+600) and Padraig Harrington (+650), with Jiménez (+1000), Jerry Kelly (+1100) and Ernie Els (+1200), all with strong odds to win.

On the PGA Champions Tour this season, Steve Stricker (Regions Tradition), Alker (KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship), Harrington (U.S. Senior Open) and Kelly (Bridgestone Senior Players Championship) are the major winners heading into the final major of the season.

Alker has been on top of his game this year with the one major win, but also two other tournament wins as he leads the way on tour.

Jiménez has won this event once, in 2018 Bernhard Langer as the champion of champions at this event won four times in 2010, 2014, 2017 and in 2019.

How To Watch

July
21
2022

2022 Senior Open Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
7:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
