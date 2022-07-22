How to Watch 2022 Evian Championship: Second Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Ayaka Furue birdied nine of her final 14 holes after a slow start and holds a one-stroke lead heading into the second round of The Evian Championship, the final women's golf major of the year. Nelly Korda and Brooke M. Henderson shot seven-under 64s and share second place entering play on Friday.
How to Watch 2022 Evian Championship Second Round Today:
Date: July 22, 2022
Time: 5 a.m. ET
TV: The Golf Channel
Furue opened with three straight pars, starting on the 10th hole, and then bogeyed No. 13 to go one-over. From there, she caught fire with three straight birdies and finished with an eight-under 63. The 22-year-old LPGA Tour rookie is looking for her first career victory.
Korda, currently third in the women's world golf ranking, is coming off a four-month injury layoff. The 23-year-old has one major title and had a bogey-free opening round that included saving par on No. 18 after her approach rolled into the water. Henderson carded one bogey and eight birdies and is also a former major winner.
Defending champion Minjee Lee opened with a one-under-par 70 and is seven shots off the pace.
