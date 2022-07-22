Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Evian Championship: Second Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ayaka Furue opened with a blistering 63, but Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson are just one shot back for the second round of the Evian Championship.

Ayaka Furue birdied nine of her final 14 holes after a slow start and holds a one-stroke lead heading into the second round of The Evian Championship, the final women's golf major of the year. Nelly Korda and Brooke M. Henderson shot seven-under 64s and share second place entering play on Friday.

How to Watch 2022 Evian Championship Second Round Today:

Date: July 22, 2022

Time: 5 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream the second round of The Evian Championship on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Furue opened with three straight pars, starting on the 10th hole, and then bogeyed No. 13 to go one-over. From there, she caught fire with three straight birdies and finished with an eight-under 63. The 22-year-old LPGA Tour rookie is looking for her first career victory.

Korda, currently third in the women's world golf ranking, is coming off a four-month injury layoff. The 23-year-old has one major title and had a bogey-free opening round that included saving par on No. 18 after her approach rolled into the water. Henderson carded one bogey and eight birdies and is also a former major winner.

Defending champion Minjee Lee opened with a one-under-par 70 and is seven shots off the pace.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
22
2022

2022 Evian Championship Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
5
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18588084
Golf

How to Watch 2022 Evian Championship: Second Round

By Phil Watsonjust now
Jul 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21) celebrates with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after scoring a run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 hours ago
Jul 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21) celebrates with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after scoring a run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff6 hours ago
USATSI_18614622
WNBA

How to Watch Fever at Aces: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas7 hours ago
USATSI_18526812
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Dodgers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs7 hours ago
Soccer

CA River Plate vs. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 hours ago
USATSI_18395071
Lacrosse

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse: Team Gold vs. Team Purple

By Rafael Urbina8 hours ago
imago1013295972h
Track and Field

How to Watch World Athletics Championship: Stream Track and Field

By Adam Childs9 hours ago
Ben Gamel, Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB

How to Watch the Pittsburgh Pirates Online

By Ben Macaluso and Justin Carter9 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy