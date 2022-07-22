Ayaka Furue opened with a blistering 63, but Nelly Korda and Brooke Henderson are just one shot back for the second round of the Evian Championship.

Ayaka Furue birdied nine of her final 14 holes after a slow start and holds a one-stroke lead heading into the second round of The Evian Championship, the final women's golf major of the year. Nelly Korda and Brooke M. Henderson shot seven-under 64s and share second place entering play on Friday.

How to Watch 2022 Evian Championship Second Round Today:

Date: July 22, 2022

Time: 5 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Furue opened with three straight pars, starting on the 10th hole, and then bogeyed No. 13 to go one-over. From there, she caught fire with three straight birdies and finished with an eight-under 63. The 22-year-old LPGA Tour rookie is looking for her first career victory.

Korda, currently third in the women's world golf ranking, is coming off a four-month injury layoff. The 23-year-old has one major title and had a bogey-free opening round that included saving par on No. 18 after her approach rolled into the water. Henderson carded one bogey and eight birdies and is also a former major winner.

Defending champion Minjee Lee opened with a one-under-par 70 and is seven shots off the pace.

