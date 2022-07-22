Skip to main content

How to Watch 2022 Senior Open Championship: Second Round Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Stephen Ames and Glen Day share the lead after one round at Scotland's Gleneagles Kings Course as we hit the second round of the Senior Open Championship.

A big finish by Glen Day, an eagle on the par-five finishing hole at the Gleneagles Kings Course in Scotland, leaves the 56-year-old American in a tie with Stephen Ames for the first-round lead at The Senior Open Championship.

How to Watch 2022 Senior Open Championship Second Round Today:

Date: July 22, 2022

Time: 7 a.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live stream the second round of the 2022 Senior Open Championship on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

A group of four golfers is tied at one shot back after shooting five-under 65s in the first round. Darren Clarke, who won the 2011 Open Championship at Royal St. George's, is among them. Paul Broadhurst and Jerry Kelly, each two-time senior major winners, are included, as is Kent Jones.

Ames never won a major on the PGA Tour but nearly had a breakthrough at the Senior PGA Championship in May. Steven Alker passed him in the final round with an eight-under 63 to win by three strokes.

Defending champion Stephen Dodd finished at one-under 69 for the first round, part of a group tied for 26th.

This is the first time the Senior Open has been held at Gleneagles and the 19th time it has been contested as a major. Broadhurst won the title in 2016.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

July
22
2022

2022 Senior Open Championship Second Round

TV CHANNEL: The Golf Channel
Time
7:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_11103053
Golf

How to Watch 2022 Senior Open Championship: Second Round

By Phil Watsonjust now
USATSI_18588084
Golf

How to Watch 2022 Evian Championship: Second Round

By Phil Watson2 hours ago
Jul 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21) celebrates with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after scoring a run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 7/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
Jul 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21) celebrates with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after scoring a run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 7/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 hours ago
USATSI_18614622
WNBA

How to Watch Fever at Aces: Stream WNBA Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas9 hours ago
USATSI_18526812
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Dodgers: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs9 hours ago
Soccer

CA River Plate vs. Gimnasia Y Esgrima La Plata: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 7/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff9 hours ago
USATSI_18395071
Lacrosse

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse: Team Gold vs. Team Purple

By Rafael Urbina10 hours ago
imago1013295972h
Track and Field

How to Watch World Athletics Championship: Stream Track and Field

By Adam Childs11 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy