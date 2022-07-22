Stephen Ames and Glen Day share the lead after one round at Scotland's Gleneagles Kings Course as we hit the second round of the Senior Open Championship.

A big finish by Glen Day, an eagle on the par-five finishing hole at the Gleneagles Kings Course in Scotland, leaves the 56-year-old American in a tie with Stephen Ames for the first-round lead at The Senior Open Championship.

How to Watch 2022 Senior Open Championship Second Round Today:

A group of four golfers is tied at one shot back after shooting five-under 65s in the first round. Darren Clarke, who won the 2011 Open Championship at Royal St. George's, is among them. Paul Broadhurst and Jerry Kelly, each two-time senior major winners, are included, as is Kent Jones.

Ames never won a major on the PGA Tour but nearly had a breakthrough at the Senior PGA Championship in May. Steven Alker passed him in the final round with an eight-under 63 to win by three strokes.

Defending champion Stephen Dodd finished at one-under 69 for the first round, part of a group tied for 26th.



This is the first time the Senior Open has been held at Gleneagles and the 19th time it has been contested as a major. Broadhurst won the title in 2016.

