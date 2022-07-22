How to Watch PGA Tour 3M Open: Stream Second Round

Piercy and Im are the co-leaders after the first round of the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities.

Scott Piercy dropped four birdies in the first five holes of his back nine on Thursday and shares the lead after the first round of the PGA Tour 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota, with Sungjae Im also firing a six-under-par 65 on Thursday. Coverage of the event continues with the second round on Friday.

A group of eight golfers finished the first round two shots back after opening-round 67s. Defending champion Cameron Champ struggled to a four-over 71 and will have to work on Friday to make the cut.

Piercy is making a late run for a spot in the FedEx Cup playoffs. He came to the Twin Cities in 138th place, with only the top 125 advancing. His putter was true on Thursday as he made 151 feet worth of putts. Im played himself into a share of the lead with birdies on four of his last six holes.

The highest-ranked player in the field, Hideki Matsuyama, withdrew. He cited a sore wrist after an opening-round 77.

TPC Twin Cities plays 7,114 yards and is a par-72. This is the fourth year for the event, with Matthew Wolff winning in 2019 and Michael Thompson taking the victory in 2020.

