How to Watch U.S. Girls' Junior, Semifinals: Stream Golf Live, TV

Friday afternoon the field will be down to four at the US Girls' Junior championships from The Club at Olde Stone in Bowling Green, Ky.

How to Watch U.S. Girls' Junior, Semifinals Today:

Match Date: July 22, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: The Golf Channel

Live Stream U.S. Girls' Junior, Semifinals on fuboTV:

The girls will have already played two matches on Thursday to make the quarterfinals and then battle Friday morning to qualify for the semifinals.

Four Americans made the quarterfinals and each one will play an opponent from another country.

The winners will battle Friday afternoon looking to make the 36-hole championship on Saturday morning.

The first semifinal will pit the winner of Gianna Clemente and Justice Bosio against the winner of Reese McCauley and Maria Jose Marin.

The second semifinal will feature the winner of Sara Im and Fiona Xu taking on the winner of Yana Wilson and Nicole Gal.

The girls have battle through stroke play, playoffs and four rounds of the tournament looking to come away with the title, but still have to make it through the semifinals on Friday afternoon.

Catch all the action on The Golf Channel starting at 6 pm ET on Friday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply.